Since its release, Mari Selvaraj’s latest cinematic masterpiece, Vaazhai, has been making waves in the Kollywood box office. The film has garnered critical acclaim and commercial success, drawing in large audiences and filling theatres across Tamil Nadu. Keep reading to know more!

Known for his unique storytelling and immersive narratives, Selvaraj has established himself as a prominent director in Tamil cinema. His previous films, such as Pariyerum Perumal, Karnan, and Maamannan, have already showcased his talent.

Vaazhai has achieved remarkable box office success, amassing 10.12 crore net in just four days (11.94 crore gross) at the Tamil Nadu box office. Made on a budget of only 3 to 5 crore, the movie has already doubled its investment. This impressive feat demonstrates the film’s popularity and strong word-of-mouth.

The film’s opening day saw a collection of 1.15 crore, followed by a significant increase of 117% on Saturday, reaching 2.5 crore. Sunday witnessed another 60% jump, bringing the total to 4 crore. Although there was a slight dip on Monday, which is typical for most films, Vaazhai still managed to outperform its opening day collection by 115%, earning 2.47 crore.

On the overseas front, Vaazhai has collected 2.6 crore so far, bringing the film’s worldwide gross to 14.54 crore.

The film’s success can be attributed to its compelling storyline and powerful performances by actors Ponvel M, Raghul R, Kalaiyarasan, and Nikhila Vimal. Notable figures such as director Shankar, Bala, Vijay Sethupathi, Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, and Seema Thirumavalavan have also praised the film.

Mari Selvaraj shared a viral clip online where he was honoured by the leader of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, who congratulated him, presented him with a shawl, and had lunch with the lead child actor and the director.

Vaazhai has challenged the perception that “art films” are solely limited to critical acclaim, proving that they can also achieve commercial success. The film’s success is a testament to Selvaraj’s talent and the film’s ability to resonate with audiences.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

