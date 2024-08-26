Nunakkuzhi Box Office Collection Day 11: Jeethu Joseph's Thriller Faces Challenges In 2nd Weekend From Vaazha's Blockbuster Success

Jeethu Joseph’s Nunakkuzhi has been steadily performing at the box office despite facing competition from the highly successful Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys. The thriller has garnered positive reviews and managed to maintain a consistent audience base throughout its first-week run. However, the film has started showing signs of slowing down during its 2nd weekend. Keep reading to know more!

In its first week, Nunakkuzhi collected a respectable 7.15 crore. The film’s momentum showed a dip into the second week, with 0.28 crore collected on the 2nd Friday, followed by a slight bump on the 2nd Saturday, bringing in 0.58 crore. Sunday saw a further increase, with early estimates suggesting a collection of 1.01 crore. This brings the film’s 11-day total to 9.01 crore.

Combining domestic and international collections, Nunakkuzhi has grossed 17.33 crore worldwide. The film has collected 10.63 crore gross in India and 6.7 crore overseas.

Made on a budget of around 8-10 crore, Nunakkuzhi is on the verge of breaking even. Had the collections on Saturday and Sunday stayed in the 1-1.25 crore range, the movie would have recovered its cost by now. The film’s current momentum suggests that it will likely recoup its production costs by the end of the second Week.

While Nunakkuzhi may not have achieved the same level of commercial success as Vaazha, it has demonstrated its ability to attract audiences and maintain a steady box-office presence. The film’s positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth have contributed to its continued success.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

