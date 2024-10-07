Jr NTR led Devara will not be a successful affair at the Indian box office. But there’s some sigh of relief as the action drama has been declared a success in the Hindi language. It has now concluded the second weekend on a good note and witnessed an impressive surge in returns. Scroll below for the exciting updates!

Devara was released in theatres on September 27, 2024. The pre-release buzz was humungous but the film suffered due to mixed reviews by the critics. The word-of-mouth gradually dried down and it is Jr NTR’s fandom that is solely pulling the audience to the theatres.

Hindi Box Office Collection Day 10

On second Sunday, Devara made earnings of 4.20 crores in the Hindi language. It has witnessed a decent growth of 17% compared to 3.60 crores earned on the previous day. The box office collection after 10 days of theatrical run now stand at 58.47 crores.

It remains extremely crucial for Jr NTR starrer to maintain a strong hold today and until Dusshera 2024. Many new releases are arriving at the Indian theatre, including Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Jigra and Vettaiyan, which marks Amitabh Bachchan’s Tamil debut. Given the low hype, Devara could be pushed out of theatres. So it must make the most of the remaining days and add moolah until the storm arrives!

Return on Investment

Made on a budget of 40 crores, Devara Hindi has made returns of 18.47 crores in 10 days. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI comes to around 46%. These are impressive figures, given Hindi was expected to be decent but not really the successful market. The fandom of Jr NTR after RRR is widespread and this is just another proof!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Kishkindha Kaandam Box Office Worldwide (25 Days): Sees An Impressive Spike In Collections, 80 Crore Milestone Not Far Away

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News