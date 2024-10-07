The Karthi starrer Meiyazhagan has been an impressive offering at the Tamil box office. The movie has been going steady and is close to the 50 crore milestone. On its 10th day, the movie saw a slight growth.

Meiyazhagan Box Office Collection Day 10

On its 10th day, the Karthi starrer’s day-wise collection totaled 1.66 crore. This was a slight growth from its 9th-day collection, wherein it had earned 1.4 crore. The movie’s India net collection now comes to 30 crore. At the same time, the gross collection of the movie comes to 35.4 crore. The film earned around 11 crore when it came to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 46.4 crore. It is just 6 crore away from reaching the 50-crore mark. A further upward graph in the collection should help the movie attain this target.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown Of Meiyazhagan Box Office:

India net- 30 crores

India gross- 35.4 crores

Overseas gross- 11 crores

Worldwide gross- 46.4 crores

However, the Karthi and Arvind Swamy starrer is yet to recover its entire budget of 35 crore. However, with its current 30 crore India net collection, it has managed to recover around 85% of its budget, which is a good sign. It will be interesting to see whether the movie will be able to recover its entire budget and also attain the 50 crore milestone before it faces the Vettaiyan storm on the 10th of October.

About The Movie

Meiyazhagan has been directed by C Prem Kumar. Apart from Karthi and Arvind Swamy, it also stars Sri Divya and Rajkiran in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Govinda Vasantha.

