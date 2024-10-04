The Karthi starrer drama flick Meiyazhagan is going steady at the Tamil box office. It has entered the 40 crore mark on its 7th day when it comes to the worldwide collections and by the looks of it, will also be recovering its budget soon. Let us look at the 7-day Meiyazhagan box office collections.

Meiyazhagan Box Office Collection Day 7

On its 7th day, the India net collection of the Karthi starrer comes to 25.55 crore. At the same time, the gross collection stands at 30.14 crore. The overseas collection of the movie saw a decent 10.30 crore. The worldwide collection now comes to 40.44 crore. The film has crossed the 40 crore milestone, and the next Meiyazhagan box office target is the 50 crore milestone, provided the collections see an impressive upward graph. It needs less than 10 crores to attain the 50 crore target.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown Of Meiyazhagan:

India net- 25.55 crores

India gross- 30.14 crores

Overseas gross- 10.30 crores

Worldwide gross- 40.44 crores

Will Meiyazhagan Recover Its Budget Soon?

Mounted at a budget of 35 crore, the Karthi starrer has amassed 25.55 crore against this number. The movie has recovered around 73% of the total budget, which is not bad. However, it needs a further spike in the numbers for an entire budget recovery and a stable ROI (Return On Investment).

Meiyazhagan To Face The Vettaiyan Storm Next Week

However, things might get tough for the Karthi starrer as it will face its most significant competition in Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan next week. The latter will be released on October 10, 2024. The movie might take away the maximum number of screens in the state of Tamil Nadu, which might impact Meiyazhagan’s box office performance.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

