The Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali starrer Kishkindha Kaandam has been impressing at the Malayalam box office. The movie witnessed a box office clash with Tovino Thomas’ Ajayante Randam Moshanam, initially raising concerns about its fate. But the film has seen a stellar box office run and recovered its modest budget of 7 crore with flying colors. Let us look at its 22-day collections at the Malayalam box office.

Kishkindha Kaandam Box Office Collection Day 22

On its 22nd day, the movie saw a slight drop, but that is not stopping it from reaching the 70 crore milestone, which will happen soon. The film’s India net collection on its 22nd day is 37.08 crore. At the same time, the gross collection is 43.75 crore. The movie has earned a decent 26 crore from its overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali starrer now comes to 69.75 crore. Needless to say, the crime-thriller flick has almost reached the 70 crore milestone.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown Of Kishkindha Kaandam:

India net – 37.08 crores

India gross – 43.75 crores

Overseas gross – 26 crores

Worldwide gross – 69.75 crores

Kishkindha Kaandam’s Massive Achievement

The movie has also recovered its limited budget of 7 crore gloriously. Considering its 22nd-day collection, the ROI (Return On Investment) is 30.08 crore. At the same time, the ROI percentage comes to a whopping 429%. The success story of the movie’s box office performance has been one for the history books.

About The Movie

Dinjith Ayyathan directed Kishkindha Kaandam. In addition to Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, the movie also stars Vijayaraghavan, Ashokan, and Jagadish. Mujeeb Majeed composed the music. The plot revolves around a family’s dark secrets being unearthed in a monkey-infested jungle.

