Jr NTR led Devara has slowed down at the box office due to mixed word-of-mouth. While the majority is mesmerized by the action spectacle, a section has criticized the film for its predictable storyline. Despite all odds, the action drama has triumphed in its first week with budget recovery + impressive returns. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

Devara was released in theatres on September 27, 2024. The film witnessed tremendous occupancies in Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. It was a huge surprise as it minted 7.95 crores on the opening day in Hindi. The streak of success continued, and Koratala Savi’s directorial has remained decent so far.

Hindi Box Office Collection Day 7

On Thursday, Devara added 2.40 crores to its box office collection. This is a considerable fall of 66% compared to 7.15 crores earned on Gandhi Jayanti. In fact, this is the first time the figures have gone below the 4 crore mark. But the weekend is around the corner, and the footfalls will improve starting this evening, so there’s not much to be worried about.

Take a look at the Devara Hindi box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 7.95 crores

Day 2: 9.50 crores

Day 3: 12.07 crores

Day 4: 4.40 crores

Day 5: 4.80 crores

Day 6: 7.15 crores

Day 7: 2.40 crores

The overall 7-day total now stands at 48.27 crores at the Indian box office.

Return on investment!

Devara Hindi is made on an estimated budget of 40 crores. The return on investment in seven days comes to 8.27 crores. When calculated, the profit percentage surges to around 20%.

7 days until the storm arrives!

Jr NTR starrer now has exactly a week to mint as much moolah as possible. After that, Alia Bhatt’s Jigra and Rajkummar Rao & Tripti Dimri’s Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will arrive in theatres and steal its thunder.

Devara is already a success in Hindi, so whatever will be added is only a bonus!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 50: Creates History With Highest Week 7 Of All Time With 280% Higher Collections Than Gadar 2!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News