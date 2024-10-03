Devara has officially completed a week at the Indian box office. The action drama opened to mixed reviews, but the massive fandom of Jr NTR continues to attract footfall. After the Gandhi Jayanti holiday, it maintained a strong momentum on Thursday. Scroll below to know what the early trends suggest for day 7.

Released in theatres on September 27, 2024, Devara marks the return of Jr NTR to the big screens after RRR (2022). He’s seen in a dual role in the film, which also features Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles. It scored the second-highest Indian opening of 2024 and is only after Kalki 2898 AD. Unfortunately, the word-of-mouth remained mixed, due to which a considerable fall was witnessed during the initiation of the first week.

Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Trends

As per the early trends flowing in, Devara added a box office collection in the range of 7-7.5 crores in all languages on Thursday. This is a dip of 66-64% compared to 21 crores earned on the Gandhi Jayanti holiday. The Durga Puja festivities are around the corner, which will improve the occupancies at the theatres.

Devara needs to hold its fort strong tomorrow, after which the second weekend will begin, leading to a jump in earnings. The overall collections after the first week stand at 218.85-219.35 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise breakup of Devara below:

Day 1: 83 crore

Day 2: 39 crore

Day 3: 42 crore

Day 4: 12.75 crore

Day 5: 14.10 crore

Day 6: 21 crores

Day 7: 7-7.5 crores (estimates)

More about Devara

Apart from Jr NTR, Devara features Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, and Murali Sharma in supporting roles.

It is NTR’s 30th film as a leading actor. The film is reportedly mounted on a budget of 300 crores.

Devara is directed by Koratala Savi and is jointly produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts.

