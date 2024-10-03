Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2 is a super success at the Indian box office. The film completes 50 days of its run in theatres today, and the run has been exceptional. After a massive jump on Gandhi Jayanti, the horror-comedy flick witnessed a routine dip in collections. Scroll below to know what the early trends suggest for the seventh Thursday.

The Stree sequel has broken several records at the box office. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film and second highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. Amar Kaushik‘s directorial is also the most profitable film of 2024 so far. The horror-comedy flick has also maintained a streak of 1 crore+ collection for 46 days straight, the highest ever in Indian cinema.

Day 50 Early Estimates

As per the early trends flowing in, Stree 2 made box office collection in the range of 0.75-0.90 crores on day 50. This was an expected dip after Gandhi Jayanti. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has surpassed all expectations, and whatever is being added now is a bonus.

Take a look at the Week 7 breakdown below:

Day 1: 1.09 crores

Day 2: 2.20 crores

Day 3: 2.75 crores

Day 4: 85 lakhs

Day 5: 1.05 crores

Day 6: 2.10 crores

The overall collections after 50 days come to around 620.41-620.56 crores. Stree 2 is now predicted to conclude its lifetime run around the 625 crore mark.

Stree 2 Budget & Returns

The horror-comedy flick is made on an estimated budget of 60 crores. The returns after 49 days stood at a whopping 559.66 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI stands at 932.76%.

