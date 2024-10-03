The Malayalam mystery thriller Kishkindha Kaandam has been impressive with its collection at the box office. There were initial concerns as it clashed with Tovino Thomas’ Ajayante Randam Moshanan at the Malayalam box office. But that has not stopped the movie from being a box office success with a consistent upward graph in the collection.

Kishkindha Kaandam Box Office Collection Day 21

On its 21st day, the India net collection of the Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali starrer stands at 36.75 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 43.36 crore. Coming to its overseas collection, the movie garnered a decent collection of 25.25 crore. The worldwide collection of the movie now stands at 68.61 crore. With this, the film is fast inching towards the 70 crore milestone. A further spike in the collection of the movie and this milestone will not be that difficult to achieve.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown Of Kishkindha Kaandam:

India net – 36.75 crores

India gross – 43.36 crores

Overseas gross – 25.25 crores

Worldwide gross – 68.61 crores

Kishkindha Kaandam’s Stellar ROI

Not only this, but Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali starrer also had a stunning budget recovery. It has not only recovered its modest budget of 7 crore but has also garnered an astounding ROI. The movie’s ROI, with the present 36.75 crore India net collection, comes to around 29.75 crore. This results in the ROI percentage to be a mind-boggling 425%.

About The Movie

Kishkindha Kaandam has been directed by Dinjith Ayyathan. Apart from Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, it also stars Vijayaraghavan, Ashokan and Jagadish in the lead roles. The music of the movie has been composed by Mujeeb Majeed.

Note: Box Office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi Box Office Collection Day 49: Ganesh & Malvika Nair’s Rom-Com To Wrap Up Below 20 Crores?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News