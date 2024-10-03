The Ganesh and Malvika Nair starrer rom-com Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi was an entertaining offering at the Kannada box office. The movie also proved to be a success both critically and commercially. However, after its 49th day, it seems that the movie might bid farewell to its theatrical run below the 20 crore mark.

Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi Box Office Collection Day 49

The Ganesh and Malvika Nair starrer grew slightly on its 49th day. It earned around 0.08 crore, a stark jump from its 48th and 47th-day collections wherein the movie had earned 0.02 and 0.01 crore, respectively. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 18.44 crore. Well, it seems that the movie continues to struggle to attain the 20 crore target. The slight jump in the collections is not enough to reach 20 crore. The movie needs a vast improvement in the collection, which seems a little difficult now.

Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi To Wrap Up Below 20 Crore?

By the looks of it, the movie might end its theatrical run without achieving the 20 crore target. The Ganesh and Malvika Nair starrer reached very close to the milestone, but the inconsistency in the collections might make it difficult now. However, it cannot be denied that the movie still managed to leave a positive impact on the audience’s minds.

About The Movie

The movie has been directed by Srinivas Raju. Besides Ganesh and Malvika Nair, Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi also stars Saranya Shetty, Ramakrishna, and Srinivasa Murthy. The plot of the movie revolves around an endearing love story between two individuals who come from different sections of society. Krishnam (Ganesh) pretends to be the driver of an orphan woman, Pranaya (Malvika Nair), to win her love. Unbeknownst to her, he is actually the son of a millionaire.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

