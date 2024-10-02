The Tovino Thomas starrer Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) has been an impressive offering at the Malayalam box office. The movie has been doing well critically and commercially and surpassed its budget with flying colors. Let us take a look at its 20-day Malayalam box office collection.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) Box Office Collection Day 20

On its 20th day, the Tovino Thomas starrer’s India net collection reached 49.25 crore. At the same time, the gross collections were around 58.11 crore. The overseas collection was an impressive 29.55 crore. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 87.66 crore. The film is now inching toward the 90-crore milestone. If the collections witness an upward graph in the coming days, it might be able to reach this milestone soon.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM)’s Stellar ROI

Mounted at a budget of 30 crore, the Tovino Thomas starrer quickly recovered its budget with its splendid performance in the Malayalam box office. Also, the movie had a stellar ROI (Return On Investment) of 19.25 crore. At the same time, the ROI percentage came to an astounding 64.16%.

About The Movie

The Malayalam action-adventure flick has been directed by Jithin Laal. Apart from Tovino Thomas, the film also stars Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Shivajith, Harish Uthaman, Rohini, Jagadish and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles. Dhibu Ninan Thomas composed the music for the film. Ajayante Randam Moshanam is set in Northern Kerala between the early and the late 1900s. It revolves around three generations of heroes who try to protect the secret treasures of their land. However, they face many obstacles in their quest to do so.

