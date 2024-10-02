The Jr NTR starrer Devara witnessed a massive drop on Tuesday (October 1), but that does not remove the fact that it’s marching steadily toward the 200-crore mark. On its 5th day, the actioner again saw a decent jump in the collections. Let us look at the 5th-day Devara box office performance in all languages.

Devara Box Office Collection Day 5

The Jr NTR movie earned 14.10 crore on its 5th day. This was almost a 10.58% leap from its Tuesday collection, wherein it had garnered around 12.75 crore. The total India net collection of the movie now stands at 190.85 crore. It is now eyeing the coveted 200 crore mark soon. The collections need a steady upward graph to achieve the milestone soon.

Devara Box Office Breakdown

Day 1: 83 crore

Day 2: 39 crore

Day 3: 42 crore

Day 4: 12.75 crore

Day 5: 14.10 crore

The movie is mounted at a budget of a whopping 300 crore. By the ongoing box office performance of the Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan starrer, it is expected to recover its entire budget soon. The upcoming Dussehra holiday might further work well for the Devara box office.

About Devara

The movie has been directed by Koratala Siva. Apart from Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, it also stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. The superstar plays a double role in the same of that of father and son. Devara also boasts of some underwater fight sequences. While the film did receive a mixed response from the masses and critics alike, there is no doubt that it impressed with its box office performance. Koratala revealed in an interview that some portions of the movie’s sequel have already been shot by Jr NTR.

