Jr NTR led Devara is achieving milestones with every passing day at the box office. It clocked 150 crores+ during the opening weekend and surprised the masses, especially with its Hindi collections. The action drama is now officially a success in the overseas market! Yes, you heard that right. Scroll below as we decode the number game.

Devara was released in theatres worldwide on September 27, 2024. The film enjoyed massive pre-release hype, as Jr NTR was returning to the screens after the blockbuster RRR (2022). His last film is the third highest-grossing Telugu film in North America. Fans were eager to see if he recreates history at the international box office!

Devara Overseas Collections

In the opening weekend, Devara has clocked 65 crores+ from the overseas circuits. This includes 42.90 crores from North America alone, which contributes to around 66% of the total earnings.

Is now a success overseas!

Jr NTR led action drama needed 56 crores to breakeven at the overseas box office. It has minted 16% higher box office collections in the opening weekend alone. Devara is now officially a success in the overseas regions!

More about Devara

Apart from Jr NTR, Devara features Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles. The supporting cast includes Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, and Murali Sharma. The action drama has been divided into two parts.

Part 1 was released last Friday. It is NTR’s 30th film as a leading actor and features him in dual roles. The film is reportedly mounted on a staggering budget of 300 crores.

Devara is directed by Koratala Savi and is jointly produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts.

