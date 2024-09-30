Tumbbad is a force to reckon with at the Indian box office. What a remarkable re-run it is witnessing in theatres. Sohum Shah starrer, a flop in 2018, has rewritten its history. It is now rewriting its history by surpassing the profits of KGF Chapter 1 (Hindi) and Baaghi 2. Scroll below to know the collections on day 17.

There are currently ample options at the ticket windows. Stree 2 continues its winning streak at the Hindi box office. Jr NTR led Devara is dominating the screens with box office collections, surpassing all expectations. There is also Veer Zara re-release and The Buckingham Murders, but both films are minting moolah at the lower end.

Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 17

On the third Sunday, Tumbbad re-release has added 1.15 crores more to its box office collection. This is a further growth from 1 crore earned on day 16. The overall collections now stand at 28.50 crores.

Take a look at the week-wise breakup of the re-release below:

Week 1: 13.44 crores

Week 2: 12.26 crores

Weekend 3: 2.80 crores

Overall Box Office Collection

Combined with the 13.48 crores earned during the original run, Tumbbad box office collections now come to 41.98 crores. It is now a super success at the box office.

Made on a budget of 15 crores, the return on investment in percentage now comes to 179.86%.

Beats 2018’s Baaghi 2 and KGF Chapter 1 (Hindi)

Back in 2018, Baaghi 2 was the 8th most profitable film, with profits of 175%. On the other hand, KGF Chapter 1 had raked in returns of 174.56%. Both these films have now been surpassed by Sohum Shah starrer.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Devara Hindi Box Office Collection Day 3: Whopping 69% Increase As Jr NTR’s Film Clocks Double-Digit Earnings For The First Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News