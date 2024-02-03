Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter is definitely underperforming in its theatrical run but doing its best to achieve whatever milestones lie in its path. The latest thing that this magnum opus has achieved is that it has crossed the milestone of 250 crores gross at the worldwide box office. While doing so, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of several Bollywood global successes. Keep reading to know more!

Fails to live up to expectations

The film marks the third collaboration between director Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan after the super success of Bang Bang and War. It was released on 25th January amid high expectations, but surprisingly, the biggie isn’t doing well despite being appreciated for its content. Still, the performance in the overseas market is something that deserves praise.

Fighter’s status at the worldwide box office after 9 days

Coming to the latest collection update, Fighter has earned 154.85 crores net at the Indian box office after running in theatres for 9 days (till the second Friday). In gross, the collection equals 182.72 crores. In the overseas market, the film has raked in 75 crores gross. Combining both, the total stands at 257.72 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

These are good numbers if one looks at them in isolation, but one needs to understand that the budget of Fighter is very high, and it’s reportedly a costlier affair than Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which did a business of over 1000 crores gross last year. So, naturally, one expected humongous numbers from this Hrithik Roshan starrer. Sadly, that’s not happening.

Surpasses Baaghi 2 and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

With 257.72 crores gross, Fighter has crossed the lifetime collection of Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 (243.37 crores gross) and Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (242.50 crores gross). The next target is Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (260.49 crores gross) and Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 (265 crores gross).

More about Fighter

Apart from Hrithik Roshan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Rishabh Sawhney in key roles. It is said to be the first installment in the aerial action franchise of Siddharth Anand.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

