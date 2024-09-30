Jr NTR led Devara may have received mixed reviews but continues to surprise us at the box office. Especially in Hindi, the action drama leaves us mind-boggled with a fantastic boost in collections with each passing day. Sunday got bigger and better, and below are the exciting updates you need for day 3.

South regions like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were expected to witness an earth-shattering response. And well, they did not disappoint with an impressive contribution of almost 70-80% of total earnings. But the real surprise was the occupancy in the Hindi language, which truly has been beyond expectations.

Hindi Box Office Collection Day 3

Devara has added another 12.07 crores to the kitty on day 3 at the Hindi box office. The collections have clocked the double-digit score for the first time. There’s been a noteworthy 27% growth in earnings compared to what was earned the previous day.

Here’s a breakdown of Devara Hindi collections below:

Day 1: 7.95 crores

Day 2: 9.50 crores

Day 3: 12.07 crores

The total collections after the opening weekend stand at 29.52 crores. The 30-crore mark was missed by an inch. Albeit, the collections are praise-worthy. All the Jr NTR starrer needs to do is maintain its momentum during the first week.

Gandhi Jayanti to boost collections!

There will be a National holiday on October 2, 2024, due to Gandhi Jayanti. This will mark another huge opportunity for Devara to drive footfalls in theatres and rake in massive figures.

The buzz has been favorable so far, so there are chances that the action drama will surprise us yet again on Wednesday. Fingers crossed!

Today is a make-or-break situation. There’s been a considerable fall in advance booking for day 4, but hopefully, the spot bookings during evening and night shows will compensate for the drop!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Devara Box Office Collection Day 3: Crushes Guntur Kaaram With 29% Higher Earnings, Is Now Tollywood’s 3rd Highest-Grosser Of 2024

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News