Devara Hindi Box Office Collection Day 6 (Early Trends): Earns 350% Higher Than Saif Ali Khan's Entire Paycheck

Devara has been making all the right kind of noises at the box office and Gandhi Jayanti’s National Holiday has helped Jr NTR’s film roar loudly at the Hindi box office as well. In six days, the Hindi total of the film stands at approximately 45.22 crore, and it might touch the 50 crore mark in one week.

Devara Hindi Box Office Collection Day 6

As per the early trends, the Jr NTR film helmed by Koratala Siva on the sixth day, Wednesday, October 2 has earned in the range of 6.4 – 6.5 crore at the box office. This is almost 35% higher earnings than the previous day, which brought 4.80 crore at the box office.

Jr NTR’s action biggie is currently trending better than Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Hindi box office. In fact the film also starring Saif Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor is aiming at a good week 1 collection of almost 50 crore, much higher than many Hindi biggies released this year!

Devara Hindi Box Office Collection VS Saif Ali Khan’s Paycheck!

As per reports the Omkara actor has charged almost 10 – 13 crore to play the antagonist in the film. With a 45.2 crore collection in Hindi at the box office, the film has already earned 350% higher than Saif Ali Khan’s total paycheck for the film!

Here is a day-wise breakdown of Devara Hindi at the box office.

Day 1: 7.95 crore

Day 2: 9.50 crore

Day 3: 12.07 crore

Day 4: 4.4 crore

Day 5: 4.8 crore

Day 6: 6.5 crore (estimated)

Total: 45.22 crore (approximate)

Note: Box Office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Devara Box Office Collection Day 6 (Early Trends): 41% Jump On Gandhi Jayanti’s Holiday, Jr NTR Needs 208 Crore To Enter Top 10!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News