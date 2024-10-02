Jr NTR’s Devara witnessed a good jump on the sixth day at the box office, thanks to the Gandhi Jayanti holiday and the action biggie helmed by Koratala Siva after six days, stands at an approximate collection of 210.80 crore. Interestingly, it is halfway through the target to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films at the box office!

Devara Box Office Collection Day 6

As per the early trends, on the sixth day, Wednesday, October 2, Koratala Siva’s film earned in the range of 20 – 21 crore at the box office. This is a significant jump of almost 41% from the previous day, which earned 14.10 crore at the box office.

In six days the total of the film also starring Saif Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor, stands at approximately 210 crore. However, it still has a long way to go to enter the top 10 highest-grossing films of India. To enter the highest-grossing club, Jr NTR needs to axe Baahubali: The Beginnings 408 crore.

Devara Needs 208 Crore

While Devara has earned 210 crore net collection in India, the film still needs almost the same amount to become the 10th highest-grossing Indian film ever. It has to earn another 208 crore to axe Prabhas at number 10 in the list with SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning.

Here is the daily breakdown of Devara’s India collection at the box office.

Day 1: 83 crore

Day 2: 39 crore

Day 3: 42 crore

Day 4: 12.75 crore

Day 5: 14.10crore

Day 6: 20 crore* (estimated)

Total: 210.80 crore (approximate)

Note: Box Office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

