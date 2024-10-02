Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s horror-comedy Stree 2 has witnessed a huge jump on Gandhi Jayanti’s National Holiday, taking the approximate total of 49 days box office collection in India to 619.46 crore. The film is inching towards the highest grossing film of 2024 Kalki 2898. But it would need to cross the highest-grossing film of 2023, Jawan to beat Kalki!

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 49

According to the early trends, on the 49th day, 7th Wednesday, October 2, Amar Kaushik’s film earned in the range of 1.9 – 2 crore milking the maximum one could from the Gandhi Jayanti National Holiday. The 1.9 crore is a significant jump from previous day’s 1.05 crore.

1017% Higher Than Jawan At This Point

On the 49th day, the box office collection of the horror comedy surpassed the 49th day earnings of every single Bollywood film. In fact, it earned almost 1017% higher than Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, that was the highest-grossing film of 2023. However, despite earning more than Jawan on the 49th day, Shraddha Kapoor’s film still needs 20.49 crore to axe Shah Rukh Khan’s film, which stood at a total of 640.42 crore.

Check out the Hindi box office collection for the 49th day for some of the big-budget films.

Stree 2: 1.90 crore (estimated)

Kantara: 0.70 crore

Uri: The Surgical Strike: 0.66 crore

Pathaan: 0.30 crore

Kalki 2898 AD: 0.20 crore

Madgaon Express: 0.20 crore

Jawan: 0.17 crore

12th Fail: 0.17 crore

KGF: Chapter 2: 0.10 crore

Gadar 2: 0.05 crore

Stree 2 Budget & Collection

Mounted on a budget of 60 crore, the horror comedy currently stands at an approximate total of 619.46 crore in 49 days. The seventh week would finish at approximately 10 crore!

Here is the daywise breakdown of the seventh week of Stree 2.

7th Friday: 1.09 crore

7th Saturday: 2.20 crore

7th Sunday: 2.75 crore

7th Monday: 0.85 crore

7th Tuesday: 1.05 crore

7th Wednesday: 1.90 crore (estimated)

Total: 619.46 crore approximately

Note: Box Office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ajayante Randam Moshanam Box Office Worldwide (20 Days): Tovino Thomas Starrer Keeps Minting Moolah, Eyeing The 90 Crore Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News