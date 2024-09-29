Stree 2 has left expectations behind in every aspect of its theatrical run. It’s been 1.5 months since it was released in theatres, and the end isn’t near. The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has brought in 1 crores+ collections for 46 days, the highest ever for Hindi cinema. Scroll below to know where Pathaan, KGF Chapter 2, Baahubali 2, and others stand!

The Stree sequel was released in theatres on August 15, 2024. There haven’t been many releases in the Hindi belt, but this horror-comedy flick dominated the limited films that debuted at the ticket windows. This includes The Buckingham Murders, Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein, among others.

Continues its streak of success!

With the arrival of Devara on September 27, 2024, many thought Stree 2 would be kicked out of theatres. But what happened was rather unimaginable! It witnessed impressive growth in the seventh weekend, and collections have a high chance of clocking the 615 crores mark. All thanks to the strong earnings that have remained above 1 crore so far.

It’s been 45 days of the 1 crore+ streak at the Hindi box office. Today marks the 46th day, and the steak is guaranteed, considering the strong occupancy since the morning. Stree 2 has conquered the top throne, leaving behind Uri: The Surgical Strike, which has maintained the record for 41 days.

Take a look at the top 10 Hindi films with 1 crore+ streak at the box office:

Stree 2: 46 days Uri: The Surgical Strike: 41 days Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi): 35 days Pathaan: 33 days KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi): 33 days Jawan: 32 days Gadar 2: 31 days Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: 31 days Kabir Singh: 31 days Drishyam 2: 31 days

Stree 2 has pushed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 out of the top 10, which had also scored 1 crores+ for 31 days straight at the box office.

Let’s see how many more surprised Amar Kaushik’s directorial has in store for us before it finally concludes its theatrical run.

