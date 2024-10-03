The Tovino Thomas starrer Ajayante Randam Moshanam is unstoppable at the Malayalam box office, and how! The movie has finally achieved the 90 crore milestone. Thanks to an upward graph in the collection, this is truly a remarkable achievement by the makers of ARM. Let us take a look at the film’s 21-day box office collection.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam Box Office Collection Day 21

On its 21st day, the movie’s India net collection stands at 51.06 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 60.25 crore. The movie saw a decent 30 crore collection from overseas. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 90.25 crore. The movie has kept an astounding target of 100 crore next. With a further spike in its collection, it should hopefully accomplish the same. The upcoming weekend and the soon-approaching Dussehra holiday might also help boost the collection of the movie.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown Of Ajayante Randam Moshanam:

India net – 51.06 crores

India gross – 60.25 crores

Overseas gross – 30 crores

Worldwide gross – 90.25 crores

Not only this, but the action-adventure movie has also garnered a stellar ROI (Return On Investment). Mounted at 30 crore, the movie’s ROI is around 21.06 crore. This equals an ROI percentage of 70%.

About The Movie

Ajayante Randam Moshanam has been directed by Jithin Laal. Apart from Tovino Thomas, the film also stars Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Shivajith, Harish Uthaman, Rohini, Jagadish and Aju Varghese. The music has been composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas. Talking about the plot, the movie is set in Northern Kerala between the early and the late 1900s. The story revolves around three generations of heroes who try to protect the secret treasures of their land. However, this does not prove to be easy as they face many obstacles in their quest to do so.

