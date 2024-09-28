Jr NTR led Devara continues its fantastic run at the Indian box office. It made a smashing opening, raking in 80+ crores on Friday. The action drama now scored another terrific day despite mixed initial reviews. Scroll below for the early estimates of day 2.

Box Office Collection Day 1

On the opening day, Koratala Siva’s directorial earned 83 crores. It clocked in the 8th highest Indian opening ever, surpassing Jawan and Leo. As for 2024, it scored the second-highest opening day after Kalki 2898 AD (93 crores). The action drama majorly benefitted from massive advance booking sales in Telangana and AP on day 1.

Devara Day 2 Early Trends

As per the early trends flowing in, Devara has added box office collections in the range of 41-43 crores on day 2. This is a drop of around 50-48% compared to earnings of 83 crores on day 1. But there’s nothing to worry about because this is a usual trend for South films, which witness earth-shattering openings due to the massive fandom, while stats rely on word-of-mouth from the second day.

Devara overall earnings will now stand somewhere between 124-126 crores. Jr NTR starrer has made its cakewalk entry into the 100 crore club in only two days, which is phenomenal!

To cross 150 crore mark in the opening weekend?

Given the current trend, Devara will need only 35 crores+ on Sunday to cross the 150 crore mark at the Indian box office.

This is totally possible, given the film maintains its strong hold. Currently, there’s a little fear due to the mixed reviews from certain sections of movie buffs.

