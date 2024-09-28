Devara has made an earth-shattering opening at the Indian box office, with collections crossing 80 crores. JR NTR starrer witnessed impressive footfalls on the opening day. But unfortunately, they weren’t enough to surpass the ticket sales of the 2024 blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD. Scroll below for all the details!

Kalki 2898 AD opening day footfalls

Kalki 2898 AD was released on June 27, 2024. Made on a budget of 600 crores, there were huge expectations shouldered on this epic dystopian science-fiction action drama. The massive fanbase of Prabhas flocked the Indian theatres with footfalls of a whopping 56.1 lacs; the highest admits this year. Nag Ashwin’s directorial had made box office collections of 93 crores in India.

Devara Day 1 footfalls

As per Sacnilk, Devara has registered footfalls of 42.70 lacs on day 1. The action drama witnessed major admits from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Jr NTR starrer has clocked second highest ticket sales of 2024, as it remains around 24% lower than Kalki 2898 AD.

Box Office Collection

As per the early trends, Jr NTR’s film has scored the second-best opening of 2024 after Kalki 2898 AD. It has surpassed biggies like The Greatest Of All Time, Stree 2, and Fighter, among others, with its 80 crore+ opening nationwide.

More about Devara

The ensemble cast features Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, and Murali Sharma. Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara is divided into two parts and made on a budget of a whopping 300 crores.

Jr NTR is seen in dual roles in the film backed by Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts. It was released in theatres on September 27, 2024. The reviews have been mixed. While many have called it an action spectacle, but criticized it for its predictable storyline.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

