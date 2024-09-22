The Greatest Of All Time, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is holding its ground well in Tamil Nadu. Staying strong in Vijay’s home state is giving the film a boost, and very soon, it will be hitting the milestone of 250 crores at the Indian box office. After crossing the aforementioned milestone, it can overtake Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1. But will it happen? Let’s discuss it below!

We have often seen Vijay’s films perform well despite poor or mixed reviews from critics, and that’s exactly what’s happening in the case of The GOAT, too. It has been performing underwhelmingly since the opening day in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, but Tamil Nadu has backed the film, displaying unwavering support to Vijay. In fact, it is already the second highest-grossing film in the state, overtaking Ponniyin Selvan 1.

Interestingly, The Greatest Of All Time has a chance of toppling Ponniyin Selvan 1 yet again, and this time, it is related to the latter’s lifetime collection at the Indian box office. For those who don’t know, Ponniyin Selvan 1 did a business of 266.70 crores net at the Indian box office. In front of it, Thalapathy Vijay’s magnum opus has earned 242.77 crores net in 17 days, and by the end of the day, it’ll get close to the 250 crore mark.

As we can see, The Greatest Of All Time is just 23.93 crores away from Ponniyin Selvan 1. Today, it is expected to earn 4 crores or more, which would leave a difference of less than 20 crores between the two films.

At present, the target looks achievable, but the task is not that easy. From tomorrow onwards, The GOAT will need to stay steady. If it witnesses brutal drops over the next few days, the film might miss the chance to overtake the Mani Ratnam directorial.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Navra Maza Navsacha 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Jumps By Almost 28%, Needs Just 3.67 Crores To Recover Its Budget

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News