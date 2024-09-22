After Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time, there are no major releases from Kollywood, and the next big film is Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan, which will released in October. Until then, there are some small films that would try their luck in theatres. One such comparatively smaller affair is Lubber Pandhu, starring Harish Kalyan and Attakathi Dinesh in key roles. In the first two days, the film performed decently and is on track to becoming a success. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

The Tamil sports drama, helmed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, was released on September 20. It opened to highly positive reviews from critics and has been described as a cinematic treat for Cricket lovers. The effect of this was seen at ticket windows, as after a fair start on Friday, the film displayed a massive jump yesterday.

Lubber Pandhu opened at 0.75 crore, as per Sacnilk. On day 2, it witnessed a huge jump of 120% and earned 1.65 crores, which is a testament that the audience is appreciating the content and that word-of-mouth is spreading in the right direction. On the whole, the film stands at 2.40 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the collection stands at 2.83 crores gross.

Today, the film is expected to earn 2 crores, which would bring the total to close to the 5 crore mark, resulting in a decent opening weekend. After that, the film will need to show a good hold, showing a minimal drop from the opening day’s 0.75 crore.

Meanwhile, Lubber Pandhu’s exact budget is yet to be known, but some reports state that it is below 10 crores. Considering such a low price tag, the film has a chance of becoming a commercial success.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Navra Maza Navsacha 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Jumps By Almost 28%, Needs Just 3.67 Crores To Recover Its Budget

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News