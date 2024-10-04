Devara, starring Jr NTR in the lead role, has completed its opening week, and one must say, it was a solid display of stardom by the Tollywood superstar. He returned to the big screen after a long gap, and fans celebrated it like a festival. Riding purely on NTR’s stardom, the magnum opus amassed a colossal collection of above 200 crores net at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 7!

Jr NTR proves his stardom!

RRR was a beast at the box office, and it helped Jr NTR reach a new height in popularity. However, it wasn’t clear where exactly the superstar stood in terms of pull among the masses, as RRR had the backing of SS Rajamouli’s brand. So, with his latest release, it was his litmus test, and guess what—the actor has passed it with flying colors.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Jr NTR reinstated that he’s one of the biggest forces, with or without SS Rajamouli. In North India, too, he has established himself as a rising pan-India star, as Devara (Hindi) has already become a success.

Devara at the Indian box office

After an earth-shattering start of 83 crores net, Devara maintained a stronghold over the weekend. Yes, during weekdays, it did suffer a drop, but overall, it managed to pull off a solid total. Yesterday, i.e., on day 7, it earned 7 crores. Compared to Monday’s 12.75 crores, it’s a drop of 45.09%. Including this, the film stands at 218.85 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office by the end of its first week.

Before wrapping up the second weekend, Devara will comfortably cross the 250 crore mark, and it’ll be interesting to see how fast it reaches the 300 crore club.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Devara at the Indian box office:

Day 1- 83 crores

Day 2- 39 crores

Day 3- 42 crores

Day 4- 12.75 crores

Day 5- 14.10 crores

Day 6- 21 crores

Day 7- 7 crores

Total- 218.85 crores

Earns 264% higher than Jr NTR’s salary!

For the unversed, Jr NTR has reportedly received a paycheck of 60 crores for Devara. So, against this sum, the film has earned 218.85 crores, which is 264.75% higher collection.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

