Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved on-screen couples. Fans have loved their friendship goals and sizzling chemistry on the big screen. Did you know Alia Bhatt once got upset with Varun Dhawan for this interesting reason? Read on to know more.

At one of Kalank’s promotional events, Varun Dhawan reminisced about the time when Alia Bhatt ignored him on the set because he arrived 20 minutes late. VD shared, “Ek din mai late aaya late ka matlab hai 20 minutes late and I apologized to her, people and everyone. But Alia was not talking to me, par phir unko ek carriage pe chadna tha aur mujhe pata tha ki yeh giregi hi giregi aur girke jaayegi kidhar, mujhe hi pakadna hai. Toh, jab woh giri, maine pakda aur abhishek ko woh scene bilkul pasand nahi aaya, but phir tab Alia hassi.”

To this, Alia Bhatt replied, “to be very honest, he is very lovely, and I love working with him, and he is very very close to my heart, and I have to say he is fantastic in the film.” For the uninitiated, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan marked their Bollywood debut with the film Student Of The Year in 2012. The duo has appeared in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. The audience loved their chemistry in the film, and they were one of the most popular duos in Bollywood.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Jahnvi Kapoor. Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

