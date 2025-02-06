Alia Bhatt shone in modern-day princess-core outfits for a recent jewelry ad shoot and gave major modern-day fairytale vibes, which we can’t stop gushing about. The actress has always been known for her unique fashion sense, so when her approach gets blended with Rhea Kapoor’s aesthetics, it creates something lavish and vogue. The Jigra star served ethereal looks in gold and metallic intricately designer wear, and we are here to decode her lookbook.

From flowy and Belle ball gowns to shimmery dresses, Bhatt exuded desi Bridgerton vibes. Fans went gaga over her looks, and ever since the pictures went viral, they have been commenting on it, calling her “desi Cinderella” and “Belle but with a royal touch.” Celebrity fashion curator and stylist Rhea Kapoor styled Alia Bhatt for the shoot.

The actress wore outfits custom-made by designers and labels like Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Ellie Saab, Amit Aggarwal, Rami Kadi, Shehlaa Khan, and Louboutin. In the first two photos, the Darlings star looked ethereal in a gold ball gown with a one-shoulder sleeve and dramatic silk bottom with ultra-flare. The corset can be seen intricately designed with delicate sequin embellishments. Her look was elevated with a diamond neckpiece, a bracelet, and a pair of statement earrings. Her makeup artist kept her look subtle and tied her hair in a neat bun.

For the next look, Alia Bhatt opted for a sleeveless, stunning gold outfit that featured a thigh-high slit and a heavily embroidered work all over. However, what caught our eyes was the satin-long trail that was beautifully placed on the stairs. Her look was accentuated with a sleek diamond set, a bracelet, and a ring. For this one, her stylist wanted to leave her wavy hair on one side to add more dynamics to the attire.

For the third look, Bhatt can be seen wearing a metallic gold outfit featuring unique statement off-shoulder sleeves and a pleated bottom half. The diamond neckpiece and earrings made it look more fashionable. But her hair was straightened and kept in the middle part. Her makeup had a hint of golden shimmer with a semi-nude brown shadow, and she completed it with bold eyebrows and a nude lip shade.

The actress looked absolutely breathtaking in an English cottage-core outfit for the fourth look. She wore a brown and black colored short dress that featured a button-down blazer-type upper part with a unique neckline and shimmery sequin detailing. While the bottom had an attached trail that added more drama to her whole look. She completed it with a ring, a sleek neckpiece, and eardrops and flashed her million-dollar smile. Her hair was parted from the middle, and she continued her previous makeover.

For the fifth look, Alia Bhatt sported a silver-champagne-colored dress that was intricately designed with beads, zari, and sequins and featured ruffle detailing on the waistline, which gave depth and charm to the look. Her stylist made her wear a diamond neckpiece with a green emerald in the middle, which added color to the whole look. But what caught our eyes were the beautiful matching earrings and bracelet that she wore along with them.

For the final look, a flowy, flowery gown was selected for the actress. Alia Bhatt looked quite bubbly in the light green dress that featured lots of bursts of colors all over and ruffle sleeves. She paired it with a simple and sleek neckpiece and a bracelet. Bhatt accentuated the look with a subtle makeover and left her hair blow-dried. However, what made her look strike in our eyes was her slouchy heels with purple feathers all over them. It’s giving cute, brunch date fashion inspo from the vintage British-core era.

Puneet Saini did her makeover while Amit Thakur took care of her hair. Her look left us mesmerized, and we didn’t know what to do about it. Recently, she attended Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s fashion showdown looking like a gorgeous lady in a black saree and golden embellished blouse. But it was her kohled kajal look and dramatic hairdo that caught our attention.

What are your thoughts about Alia Bhatt’s stunning lookbook from the ad campaign shoot? Let us know which one stuck with you. For me, it was definitely the first look; she literally looked like an Indian version of a Disney princess. What say?

