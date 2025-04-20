After winning hearts with his raw and intense role in Animal, Ranbir is all set to balance two ambitious projects. One is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited Love & War, and the other is Nitesh Tiwari’s grand mythological epic Ramayana. Amidst this, an interesting question arises: will Ranbir juggle both these blockbusters at the same time?

Ranbir’s Race Between Bhansali’s Romance & Tiwari’s Mythology

Usually, film celebrations begin once a project wraps, but director Nitesh Tiwari isn’t wasting a single moment. With Ramayana: Part One almost done with post-production, Tiwari is already pushing full throttle for Part Two. According to mid-day report, Ranbir Kapoor, who is portraying the role of Lord Rama, is expected to film the sequel in early May.

Interestingly, Ranbir is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, where he reunites with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. To make both timelines work, Ranbir recently participated in extensive look tests at Mumbai’s Film City. The team is keen on ensuring he fits seamlessly back into the role of Lord Ram after undergoing a distinct style shift for his retro-inspired character in Love & War. The look and feel of Ramayana: Part Two is expected to be more intense and emotionally charged than the first part.

Ashok Vatika Sequence, Song Shoots & A Tight Schedule Ahead

The upcoming sequel will also bring to life one of the most emotional and iconic chapters from the epic, the Ashoka Vatika sequence, where Sai Pallavi, playing Mata Sita, will shoot scenes of her captivity in Ravan’s Lanka. Sources also reveal that the team is looking to wrap two major song sequences before the monsoon arrives in Mumbai.

The makers have their eyes on the clock, aiming to wrap up Ramayana: Part Two by October 2025. The first part is already locked for a grand Diwali 2026 release, while Part Two is slated for Diwali 2027. Producer Namit Malhotra has assured fans that this will be one of the most authentic, grand, and visually striking adaptations of Indian mythology.

From a dreamy romance in Love & War to an epic journey in Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor seems all set to redefine versatility.

