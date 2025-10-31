Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, has ended its first week at the Indian box office. After exceeding expectations on the opening day, the film maintained a good pace and amassed a strong total in its 10-day extended opening week. It has comfortably crossed the 60 crore mark and is just a few lakhs away from achieving a super hit verdict. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earn at the Indian box office in 10 days?

The Bollywood romantic drama opened to mixed to poor reviews from critics. However, among its target audience in the B and C centers, the film has performed well so far. During the Diwali festive season, it experienced a massive boost, scoring 48.34 crores during the 6-day extended opening weekend. Post-weekend, it raked in 14.04 crores.

Overall, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has earned a solid 62.38 crore net at the Indian box office during its 10-day extended opening week. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 73.6 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 10.1 crores

Day 2 – 8.88 crores

Day 3 – 7.1 crores

Day 4 – 6.41 crores

Day 5 – 7.55 crores

Day 6 – 8.3 crores

Day 7 – 4.04 crores

Day 8 – 4.7 crores

Day 9 – 3 crores

Day 10 – 2.3 crores

Total – 62.38 crores

All set to become a super hit!

Reportedly, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was made on a budget of 25 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 62.38 crore net, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 37.38 crores. Calculated further, it equals 149.52% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a hit verdict.

To achieve a super hit verdict, the film must make 100% returns, which is possible at a net collection of 62.5 crores. So, it needs just 12 lakh more to become a super hit at the Indian box office, which will be accomplished today.

Box office summary:

Budget – 25 crores

India net – 62.38 crores

ROI – 37.38 crores

ROI% – 149.52%

Verdict – Hit

