Aditya Sarpotdar’s romantic horror-comedy Thamma is on a record-breaking spree at the box office. In only 10 days, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna has entered the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 worldwide. The best is yet to come, as it is already set to knock down another Akshay Kumar film. Scroll below for the detailed report!

Set to clock the 125 crore mark in India

Thamma enjoyed a 10-day extended opening week as it was released on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. It has accumulated 123.25 crore net in India and will easily cross the 125 crore mark today. It will also clock another milestone by surpassing Sikandar (129.25 crores) and entering the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 at the domestic box office.

Mahavatar Narsimha’s overseas lifetime is in danger!

Maddock Films’ production is also enjoying a stable run overseas. It has amassed 27.99 crore gross so far, and is all set to surpass the international lifetime of Mahavatar Narsimha (28.20 crores). Post that, the romantic horror-comedy will aim for Raid 2 (31 crores).

Beats Jolly LLB 3 worldwide

In 10 days, Thamma has garnered a worldwide total of 173.42 crore gross. With that, it has crossed the global lifetime of Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 (169.63 crores) and entered the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025. Today, it will comfortably surpass Sky Force (174.21 crores) and climb to the 9th spot.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Chhaava: 827.06 crores Saiyaara: 570.67 crores War 2: 371.26 crores Mahavatar Narsimha: 320.79 crores Housefull 5: 304.12 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 266.06 crores Raid 2: 242.42 crores Sikandar: 211.34 crores Sky Force: 174.21 crores Thamma: 173.42 crores

Thamma Worldwide Box Office Summary (10 days)

India net: 123.25 crores

India gross: 145.43 crores

Overseas gross – 27.99 crores

Worldwide gross – 173.42 crores

