Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, has had a good run so far at the Indian box office. Yesterday, it concluded the second week, and though the drop was more than expected, the overall collection has been satisfying. In fact, on the second Thursday, day 14, the film secured a hit verdict by making a solid 100% returns against its controlled budget. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Dude earn at the Indian box office in 14 days?

The Kollywood romantic comedy film had a strong opening week, with 56.55 crores coming in. In the opening week, the film benefited from the Diwali factor, and although there were significant drops after Diwali, the overall total was satisfactory. During the second weekend, it earned 8.9 crores. Between the second Monday and the second Thursday, it scored 4.79 crores. In the second week, the film earned 13.69 crores.

Overall, Dude has earned an estimated 70.24 crore net at the Indian box office in 14 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic total stands at 82.88 crores. From here, the film is heading for a lifetime collection of 78-82 crore net.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 56.55 crores

Week 2 – 13.69 crores

Total – 70.24 crores

Dude is now a box office hit!

Dude was reportedly mounted on a budget of 35 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 70.24 crore net so far, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 35.24 crores. Calculated further, it equals 100.68% returns. Since it has achieved 100% returns at the Indian box office, it has secured a hit verdict, according to Koimoi’s parameters.

To secure a super hit verdict, the film must make 150% returns, which is achievable at a net collection of 87.5 crores. However, due to the slow pace, it won’t reach its target collection, thus taking away a super hit verdict from the picture.

Box office summary:

Budget – 35 crores

Indian net collection – 70.24 crores

ROI – 35.24 crores

ROI% – 100.68%

Verdict – Hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 10: Concludes Its Extended Week 1 With 149% Returns!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News