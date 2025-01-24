After the announcement teaser, Jailer 2 has become a hot topic of discussion in the trade circle. The first installment was a tremendous success, and all three pillars of the film, Rajinikanth, Anirudh, and Nelson, gave their best. The end result was a blockbuster, and now, with the sequel getting officially announced, it’s no surprise that the rumors about the trio’s salary are doing rounds all over the internet. Let’s have some fun by discussing their crazy remuneration rumors!

Released in 2023, Jailer was a big film, but no one expected it to do the kind of business it did. Rajini was out of form and was looking for a comeback. Even director Nelson was looking for a comeback film after delivering an underwhelming affair with Beast. With Jailer, Rajini and Nelson struck gold, and Anirudh’s chartbuster album and background music took the film to new heights.

With everything falling in place, Jailer emerged as a huge box office success, grossing over 600 crores. After such a tremendous success, the makers gifted cars to Rajinikanth, Nelson, and Anirudh, along with additional cheques for their contribution. Now, with Jailer 2 ready to be unleashed, it’s obvious that the trio will be paid handsomely.

While no official source has confirmed Nelson’s salary, the director is said to have been paid a staggering 60 crores. If true, this amount places him among the highest-paid Indian directors. His remuneration for the first installment is unknown, but it is learned that Nelson has witnessed a crazy hike in his sum.

Coming to Anirudh, the music sensation is already the highest-paid Indian music director, overtaking AR Rahman. Reportedly, he was paid a salary of 10 crores for his music and background music in Jailer. If the rumors are to be believed, he has been paid a whopping 18 crores for Jailer 2, a humongous hike of 80%.

For Jailer, Rajinikanth reportedly got a salary of over 100 crores, and after the film’s success, he received an additional amount. Now, going by rumors, his Jailer 2 remuneration is much above 200 crores, which helps him overtake Thalapathy Vijay’s 200 crore salary for The Greatest Of All Time.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Madha Gaja Raja: Vishal Starrer’s Telugu Version To Release In Theatres On This Date

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News