The wait is over! The makers of Jailer 2 have dropped the much-awaited announcement teaser of the film wherein superstar Rajinikanth’s Muthuvel Pandian is back in a fiery avatar. We see director Nelson Dilipkumar and music director Anirudh Ravichander also featured in the unique teaser. Not only this but the 4-minute long video also hints that the sequel will double up the action and the swag level of the actor.

Talking about the Jailer 2 announcement teaser, we see director Nelson Dilipkumar and music composer Anirudh Ravichander discussing when they will work on their next project. The duo are in a chill mode until they see some goons being killed and beaten black and blue by Rajinikanth’s Muthuvel Pandian. The megastar soon makes a roaring entry with a sword-like weapon and a gun. Nelson and Anirudh could be seen looking hilariously petrified. While exiting the house, the actor drops a bomb inside, which causes a huge explosion.

Lastly, we see Rajinikanth’s Muthuvel Pandian face an army of goons and gangsters whom he manages to finish off with a single explosion. We see the Jailer 2 teaser announcement video end with the goosebump-worthy dialogue of the actor wherein he says, “Tiger Ka Hukum” (Tiger’s order). For the unversed, the superstar’s character was also referred to as a tiger in the movie.

Furthermore, we see Nelson Dilipkumar and Anirudh Ravichander staring at Rajinikanth with their awestruck and ash-stricken faces. They soon hint that they have to make the ‘sequel’ to Jailer 2. The shooting of the film will be commence soon and it will be penned and helmed by Nelson. While fans will once again be treated to the catchy and riveting background music score by Anirudh. Well, we are now super pumped up to get more updates regarding the same.

