Anirudh Set to Dominate the Big Screen: 12 Exciting Films Confirmed and More Blockbusters in the Pipeline!

Anirudh Ravichander is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after music composers in Indian cinema today. He is currently working on 12 projects, and his extraordinary lineup follows.

Coolie

Coolie is Anirudh’s next film in Tamil. Lokesh Kanagaraj is the director, and Rajinikanth plays the lead role.

Devara 2

Following the buzz surrounding Devara, Anirudh is set to return for Devara 2.

Indian 3

Anirudh’s association with iconic filmmaker Shankar continues with Indian 3. The Indian series has always been an enormous deal for Tamil cinema, and Anirudh must live up to the massive expectations surrounding Kamal Haasan‘s reprisal of the iconic vigilante role.

Kavin’s Next

Anirudh has also been roped in to work on a project with Kavin.

King

The title alone promises grandeur. With King, Anirudh will likely provide a soundtrack befitting a royal narrative for Shah Rukh Khan.

Love Insurance Kompany

LIK is an upcoming project directed by Vignesh Shivn. Nayanthara and Pradeep Ranganathan are playing the leads.

MAGIC

True to its name, MAGIC promises to be an enchanting experience. Anirudh, known for his versatile work, will add a magical touch to the film’s music. Gautham Tinnanuri is the director.

Nani Odela 2

Anirudh is teaming up once again with Nani, the “Natural Star,” for Nani Odela 2. Anirudh’s vibrant and energetic music will uplift the storytelling again, ensuring it resonates deeply with audiences.

SK-ARM

Anirudh is also working on AR Murugadoss’ next with Sivakarthikeyan. Whether it’s a fast-paced thriller or a dramatic saga, his music will be at the heart of it.

Thalapathy 69

Anirudh’s collaboration with Vijay has always delivered musical blockbusters, and Thalapathy 69 is expected to be no different.

VD12

Anirudh’s association with Vijay Deverakonda for VD12 adds to the excitement of this pan-Indian venture.

Vidaa Muyarchi

The collaboration between Vidaa Muyarchi, Ajith Kumar, and Anirudh is already making waves. Fans eagerly await this film’s soundtrack, especially the fast-paced, hard-hitting numbers that will inevitably become chartbusters.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi Box Office (Closing Collection): Ganesh & Malvika Nair Starrer Misses The 20 Crore Mark But Enjoys A Successful Ride

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News