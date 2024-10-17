Pushpa 2: This Actor From Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Joins The Cast Of Allu Arjun-Led Magnum Opus

Icon star Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated pan-India film Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released this December. The film’s shoot is progressing rapidly in Hyderabad. Sukumar is the film’s director. Meanwhile, actor Brahmaji recently posted a video announcing that he has completed his portion of the shoot and sharing some behind-the-scenes photos.

Saurabh Sachdeva’s presence in the picture raises curiosity among fans and movie buffs. Saurabh was first seen in Animal, receiving massive recognition for acting alongside Bobby Deol. Later, he trended online for some days. Saurabh was an acting trainer who made some movie appearances by performing versatilely. The picture also has Sukumar and Fahadh Faasil.

Saurabh Sachdeva, who gained recognition for his role in Animal, is marking his debut in Telugu. Fans and netizens are curious to see which role Surabha will play in the film.

The second part of the film is titled Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika played Allu Arjun‘s wife, Srivalli, in the movie. Fahadh Faasil, who portrayed the menacing SP Bhanwarsingh Shekawat in the first part, will have an even more prominent role in the sequel, featuring intense action scenes with Allu Arjun. Anasuya, comedian Sunil, and Dhananjay are also playing key roles.

Devi Sri Prasad, the film’s music director, recently excited the film. The makers locked in the work on the film’s first half and are now gearing up for the post-production work on the second half. The team works round the clock to finish the output quickly and hopes for a big box office blockbuster.

Set for a worldwide release on December 6, expectations are sky-high, especially after Allu Arjun’s National Award-winning performance in the first part. Keep watching the space for more updates on Pushpa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Actor Brahmaji (@brahms25)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Viswam Worldwide Box Office Collection (5 Days): The Gopichand Starrer Witnesses A Decent Growth, Inches Towards The 9 Crore Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News