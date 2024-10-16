Allu Arjun's Incredible Fan Journey: 1600 Km Cycle Ride Leads to Touching Moment with the Superstar

Famous actor Allu Arjun, who has millions of fans across the globe, continues to attract audiences with his outstanding performances and hit songs at the box office. Recently, a fan’s dedication to meeting him was highlighted. Mohit from Uttar Pradesh, who had always dreamed of meeting Allu, cycled from UP to Hyderabad just to meet him.

Mohit shared his experience on social media. He was overwhelmed with emotion after finally seeing Allu Arjun in person. In a viral video, the actor patiently greets him, visibly surprised that his fan traveled such a long distance for this moment. Even more shocking was Mohit’s revelation that he had been fasting for two days in the hope of meeting him.

In a heartwarming gesture, Allu Arjun offered Mohit tickets to return home, asking him not to cycle back. Mohit’s joy reached its peak when he got the chance to take pictures with his favorite star.

More About Pushpa 2

As per reports, Pushpa 2: The Rule will arrive a day in advance, i.e., on Thursday, December 5, 2024, though a call on the exact date will be taken once the shoot is wrapped up by the end of this month. The Sukumar directorial also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in crucial roles. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

For more entertainment news, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Citadel: Honey Bunny Trailer Review: Samantha & Varun Dhawan Starrer Would Have Shattered Box Office Records In Theatres With Its Epic One-Liners & Action Sequences!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News