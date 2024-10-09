Allu Arjun fans have all the reasons to celebrate because Pushpa 2 is indeed releasing this December. The first half of the action drama has been completed and locked, and everything is on track, contrary to the delay rumors. We hear Sukumar and the team have clocked a massive milestone with a never-seen-before breakeven value for an Indian film in North America. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

After the super success of Pushpa: The Rise in 2021, fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel. It is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, with a reported budget of 500 crores. This wasn’t the originally planned budget, but the extended cost was incurred due to reshoots by director Sukumar after he reportedly decided to alter the story.

Pushpa 2 breakeven value in North America

As per a report by Venky Box Office, Pushpa 2: The Rule has created history as its breakeven in North America has been valued at a staggering 125 crores ($15 million). This is the highest an Indian film has ever witnessed in the USA/ Canada markets. However, the theatrical rights have been sold on a refundable advance basis. This means the makers must refund a certain amount if the movie flops at the NA box office.

It looks like Allu Arjun, Sukumar, and the Pushpa 2 team are very confident about their movie. The pre-release hype is massive, so the film is sure to make an earth-shattering opening. The lifetime biz will purely depend on the reviews and word-of-mouth post the opening weekend.

Will compete with RRR in North America

If Allu Arjun starrer happens to achieve the 125 crore mark, it will make its direct entry into the 4th spot among the highest-grossing Telugu films in the USA/ Canada markets. Pushpa 2 will surpass Salaar (74.50 crores gross), Baahubali (70.50 crores gross), and HanuMan (44.30 crores gross), among others, to achieve that feat.

That’s not it. It will then be competing with RRR (126.30 crores gross) for the third spot. December is indeed going to be full of surprises, and we certainly cannot wait to unravel them.

Pushpa 2: The Rule releases on December 6, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

