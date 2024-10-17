The Sri Simha Koduri and Satya starrer Mathu Vadalara 2 has successfully run at the Telugu box office. The movie was released on September 13, 2024, and saw a theatrical run of almost a month at the box office. Take a look at the movie’s closing worldwide collection.

Mathu Vadalara 2 Closing Worldwide Box Office Collection

The Sri Simha Koduri and Satya starrer’s India net collection is 19.98 crore. At the same time, the gross collection of the movie amounts to 23.57 crore. The film has earned around 9.50 crore for the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 33.07 crore.

Mathu Vadalara 2’s Success Story

The Sri Simha Koduri and Satya starrer’s rumored budget is said to be 16 crore. If true, the movie has emerged as a success with flying colors. With this speculated budget, the film is closing its theatrical run with an ROI (Return On Investment) of 4.98 crore. At the same time, the ROI percentage comes to 31%, which is quite impressive. It would have been good to see the movie cross the 40 crore milestone after coming so close to it. Nevertheless, it has been a massive success at the Telugu box office.

About The Movie

Apart from Sri Simha Koduri and Satya, Mathu Vadalara 2 also stars Venella Kishore. These three have reprised their roles from the OG 2019 film. At the same time, Sunil and Faria Abdullah are the new additions to the cast in the sequel. The movie has been directed by Ritesh Rana. The plot carries forward the story of the two protagonists, Babu (Sri Simha Koduri) and Yesu (Satya), from the first film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Viswam Worldwide Box Office Collection (5 Days): The Gopichand Starrer Witnesses A Decent Growth, Inches Towards The 9 Crore Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News