Mathu Vadalara 2, which is the sequel to the OG 2019 movie of the same name, has been witnessing a successful stint at the Telugu box office. The movie managed to recover its budget of 16 crore within just 10 days of its release. Let us look at the 16-day box office collection of the movie.

Mathu Vadalara 2 16-Day Box Office Collection

The movie achieved the 30 crore milestone on its 16th day. The Sri Simha Koduri and Satya starrer comedy film’s India net collections came to 19 crore. At the same time, the gross collections were 22.42 crore. The overseas collections were a decent 9.25 crore. The worldwide collection of the movie now stands at 31.67 crore. This is truly a remarkable achievement for the Tollywood movie.

Mathu Vadalara 2’s Success Story

On its 10th day, the movie’s India net collections reached 16.95 crore. With this, it managed to recover its budget of 16 crore. With the latest India net collection of 19 crore, the film’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 3 crore. Meanwhile, the ROI percentage comes to 18.75%.

Here’s how we calculate the return on investment (ROI):

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

About Mathu Vadalara 2

The movie has been directed by Ritesh Rana. Sri Simha Koduri, Satya, and Venella Kishore have reprised their roles from the original film. At the same time, Sunil and Faria Abdullah are the new addition to the star cast. The plot of the sequel takes the story of the two protagonists Babu (Sri Simha Koduri) and Yesu (Satya), forward, wherein they have become special agents now. However, they are taken back to the world of crime which leads to a comedy of errors.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Vaazhai Box Office Worldwide (37 Days): Mints A Staggering ROI Of 482%, To Wrap Up Its Theatrical Run Soon

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News