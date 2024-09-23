The Telugu film Mathu Vadalara 2 has impressed the masses despite being produced on a limited budget of 16 crore. On its 10th day, the film recovered its budget and became a box-office success. Take a look at the movie’s 10-day collection.

Mathu Vadalara 2 Box Office Collection Day 10

The movie earned 1.60 crore on its 10th day (September 22). Its total India net collection now comes to 16.95 crore. With this, it has recovered its budget and is now eyeing the 17 crore mark.

About Mathu Vadalara 2

The film marks the sequel to the 2019 film of the same name. It has been directed by Ritesh Rana. The comedy-crime flick stars Sri Simha Koduri, Satya, and Vennela Kishore in the lead roles. These three reprised their roles from the first part. Sunil and Faria Abdullah are the latest additions to the cast. The plot is a continuation of the first film wherein it revolves around the three protagonists, Babu and Yesu, portrayed by Sri Simha Koduri and Satya, who have become special agents. However, they are still somehow thrust back into the world of crime, followed by a comedy of errors.

The movie’s 10th-day collection is also a stark jump from its 9th and 8th-day collections. Mathu Vadalara 2 earned 0.9 crore and 1.5 crore, respectively, on its 8th and 9th days. But on its 10th day, it took a jump and garnered 1.60 crore, which has worked well for the same. The Telugu film opened at 2.15 crore at the box office. Due to positive word of mouth, the collections grew on the second and third day, wherein the movie earned 3.1 crore and 3.5 crore, respectively. The total 1-week collection of the move came to 12.95 crore.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

