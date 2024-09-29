The Mari Selvaraj-directed Vaazhai has proven that nothing can stop good content from receiving much-deserved accolades and recognition. The movie, which was mounted at a very modest budget, not only garnered a lot of critical acclaim but also emerged as a box office success. It gloriously recovered its budget and had an astounding ROI (Return On Investment) percentage.

Vaazhai Box Office Collection Day 37

On its 37th day, Vaazhai’s India net collections come to 29.10 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 34.33 crore. The overseas collection was low but still decent, earning 4.75 crore. The worldwide collection of the Mari Selvaraj movie now comes to 39.08 crore. The movie is also eyeing ending its theatrical run soon since it’s all geared up for an OTT release. It will be interesting to see whether it might cross the 40 crore mark before it bids farewell to the theatres.

Vaazhai’s Phenomenal ROI

The children’s drama was mounted at a budget of 5 crore. With its remarkable India net collection of 29.10 crore, the movie’s ROI (Return On Investment) is 24.10 crore. This comes to a whopping 482%. The success story of the film is definitely one for the history books.

Vaazhai’s OTT Release

The film will soon be available for an OTT release. The movie will be released on the OTT streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on October 11, 2024. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi, making it accessible to a broader audience. This also means that the film will be ending its theatrical run soon.

About The Movie

Vaazhai stars Ponvel M, Raghul R, Kalaiyarasan, and Nikhila Vimal in the lead roles. The film is reportedly based on real-life events. The plot revolves around a young boy, Sivanandhan, who has to work on a banana plantation due to acute poverty.

