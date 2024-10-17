Suhasini Maniratnam Clears the Air on Rumored Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam Collaboration!

Many rumors have circulated about a potential collaboration between Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam following their iconic film Thalapathi. Speculation suggests that they may team up again after 33 years. However, Suhasini Maniratnam, the renowned director’s wife, recently addressed and dismissed these rumors light-heartedly.

In an interview, she humorously stated that neither Rajinikanth nor Mani Ratnam were aware of any such plans, noting that the rumors were mostly created by others. She added that there has yet to be any official discussion about a collaboration.

The speculation began due to their previous work together on Thalapathi, a film based on the Hindu epic Mahabharata, which explores the friendship between Karna and Duryodhana. In the film, Rajinikanth plays Surya, an orphan living in the slums whose life changes when he befriends Deva, a principled gangster. The movie delves into complex themes of loyalty and personal relationships and also stars Mammootty, Arvind Swamy, and several other well-known actors.

The film received praise for its performances and marked the last collaboration between Mani Ratnam and music composer Ilaiyaraaja. Following this, the director began working with AR Rahman.

Currently, Mani Ratnam is busy with the post-production of his upcoming film Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR. This project has garnered attention as it reunites Haasan and Ratnam, who last collaborated on Nayakan. The film features a stellar cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Joju George, and Ali Fazal.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was recently seen in the movie Vettaiyan and is preparing for his next film, Coolie, which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. While fans of both Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam might feel disappointed by the latest news, they remain hopeful for a potential reunion in the future.

