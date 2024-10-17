Arjun is one of the senior actors in South cinema. His fans also know him as Action King Arjun. Arjun has an established fan base and market in Telugu, Kannada, and pan-India. He is undoubtedly one of the superstars. Recently, he made waves with his role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo. After a brief break, Arjun has again picked up the director’s mantle with his new film Seetha Payanam. The news is going viral on social media now and gaining attention from all.

Arjun unveiled the title logo and officially kicked the project off. There is tremendous excitement around the film. The plan is to shoot the movie in Kannada first and then release it in other languages. The film’s title is exciting and gives us romantic feelings, and it could be a romantic drama. Arjun is striking a balance between acting and direction now.

Arjun’s home production, Shriram Film International, is backing the project, and Kannada actor Niranjan Sudhindra has been cast in the lead role. However, details about the other cast members are still under wraps. There are reports that some renowned technicians will also be involved in this film. A giant banner from Telugu might back the project during the film’s distribution. Nothing has been finalized yet.

Interestingly, in 2022, Arjun announced a film with Vishwak Sen and Jagapathi Babu under his direction, but the project was shelved after a few days. He wanted to introduce his daughter Aishwarya to Telugu with the same film. Now, the two projects are different. Moreover, Aishwarya might not be a part of the film anymore.

Fans are now excited to see Arjun’s return to directing with Seetha Payanam. The complete details about the film will be out soon. Keep watching the space for more updates.

