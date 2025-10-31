Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 3 has finally emerged as the highest-grossing film in the franchise. Rivals like Thamma, and Kantara Chapter 1 made its theatrical journey challeging. But the black comedy legal drama is less than 3 crores away from its one last but crucial milestone. Scroll below for the box office updates!

How much has Jolly LLB 3 earned in India?

According to the estimates, Jolly LLB 3 added 5 lakhs to the kitty on day 42. It is commendable how Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer continues to mint moolah, although on the lower end, despite competition from Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi). Baahubali – The Epic has now joined the box office battle, and the further reduction in screen count may soon lead to its exit from theatres.

The overall box office collection in India reaches 117.11 crore net after 42 days. Jolly LLB 3 is expected to witness some growth as the 7th weekend approaches, after which it may conclude its theatrical journey. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 138.18 crores.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 74 crores

Week 2: 29 crores

Week 3: 7.30 crores

Week 4: 3.94 crores

Week 5: 2.09 crores

Week 6: 78 lakhs

Total – 117.11 crores

Jolly LLB 3 is yet to be a success!

Jolly LLB 3 is the highest-grossing film in the franchise. It is also Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest grosser in the post-COVID era. But the black comedy legal drama co-starring Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla is yet to gain the success tag.

Subhash Kapoor‘s directorial is reportedly made on a budget of 120 crores. It needs exactly 2.89 crores more in the kitty to attain the success tag. With good growth during the upcoming weekend, it is possible. However, post that, the milestone will slip out of hands! Only time will tell if Akshay Kumar manages to deliver his first success of 2025.

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 23

Budget: 120 crores

India net: 117.11 crores

Budget recovery: 97.58%

India gross: 138.18 crores

Overseas gross: 31.50 crores

Worldwide gross: 169.68 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

