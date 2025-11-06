Indian cinema was forever transformed by S.S. Rajamouli’s massively mounted period action films, Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), which featured Prabhas as the courageous hero and Rana Daggubati as his powerful nemesis. Both films captivated audiences worldwide and shattered box office records. Recently, a re-edited, combined version of the two films, titled Baahubali: The Epic, hit theaters worldwide and has been garnering widespread attention.

Now, another project set in the same universe, an animated film titled Baahubali – The Eternal War Part 1, has been officially announced. Read on to discover its budget, intriguing Hollywood connections, and what fans can expect from this upcoming Baahubali venture.

Baahubali – The Eternal War Part 1 – Budget

In a recent interaction, filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli revealed that Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1 was made on a budget of ₹120 crores, as per TOI. For comparison, Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) was made on a budget of around ₹180 crores (via India Today), while its blockbuster sequel, Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), was mounted on an even grander scale at ₹250 crores (via HT).

Considering that The Eternal War is an animated film, a ₹120 crore budget is remarkably high by Indian standards. To put things into perspective, this year’s acclaimed Indian animated release, Mahavatar Narsimha, was produced on a comparatively modest budget of ₹40 crores.

Baahubali – The Eternal War Hollywood Connection

Director

Baahubali – The Eternal War Part 1 is directed by Ishan Shukla, who helmed the acclaimed Star Wars: Visions segment “The Bandits of Golak”. His association with Lucasfilm’s celebrated anthology showcases his expertise in blending Indian-inspired storytelling with global animation sensibilities, making him the right choice to expand the Baahubali universe in animated form.

Screenwriter

The screenplay for Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1 is penned by Scott Mosier, a Hollywood filmmaker and producer known for his work on several notable titles such as Dogma, Jersey Girl, Clerks, and The Grinch.

Other Departments

Another key name associated with Baahubali – The Eternal War Part 1 is Florent Auguy, the production designer from Alcyde Studio, who previously worked on the widely acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The film also has Dorian Marchesin as its CG Supervisor, known for his work on Netflix’s popular anthology Love, Death & Robots.

From the film’s teaser, it’s clear that The Eternal War boasts world-class animation and visual design, rivaling some of the best Hollywood productions in both technical quality and storytelling ability.

What to Expect from Baahubali – The Eternal War Part 1?

The film’s story takes place after the shocking climax of Baahubali: The Beginning, where Amarendra Baahubali meets his tragic end. Following his brutal and untimely death, Baahubali is transported to another realm, where he finds himself in the midst of an age-old cosmic battle between the Devas and the Asuras.

Prabhas returns to voice the iconic warrior, while Ramya Krishnan reprises her role as Sivagami. From the teaser and early details revealed so far, Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1 promises an action-packed spectacle enriched with stunning visuals and emotionally charged storytelling, a worthy continuation of one of Indian cinema’s most beloved franchises.

Baahubali – The Eternal War Part 1 – Teaser

