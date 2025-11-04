SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali – The Epic has created history at the worldwide box office. With a tremendous response in India and overseas, Prabhas starrer has emerged as the highest-grossing re-release ever! The epic action remastered version has surpassed Sanam Teri Kasam in only 4 days of its theatrical run. Scroll below for the exciting updates!

Baahubali – The Epic Worldwide Box Office Collection

According to estimates, Baahubali – The Epic has grossed 41.95 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 4 days. This includes 30.79 crores from the domestic market, while the remaining 11.15 crores are from the overseas circuits.

On the first Monday, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty‘s film witnessed a significant drop in India. But the discounted Tuesday will help boost the box office collection again today. With that, Baahubali – The Epic will get closer to the 50 crore mark, a never-before-seen milestone for Indian re-releases at the worldwide box office.

Beats Sanam Teri Kasam!

Harshvardhan Rane’s Sanam Teri Kasam had emerged as the highest-grossing Indian re-release of all time earlier this year. It was only released in the domestic circuits and accumulated 41.94 crore gross in its lifetime.

In only 4 days, SS Rajamouli’s re-release has stolen the #1 spot from Sanam Teri Kasam. It has also knocked down Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad. Baahubali – The Epic is now the highest-grossing Indian release in history!

Take a look at the highest-grossing Indian re-releases at the worldwide box office:

Baahubali – The Epic: 41.95 crores Sanam Teri Kasam: 41.94 crores Tumbbad: 38 crores

Baahubali – The Epic Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 4

India net: 26.10 crores

India gross: 30.79 crores

Overseas gross: 11.15 crores

Worldwide gross: 41.95 crores

