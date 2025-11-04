Thamma is a big win for Ayushmann Khurrana! The romantic horror-comedy has emerged as his highest-grossing film of all time at the Indian box office. That too, in a span of only 14 days. The best is yet to come as Maddock Films’ production is heading towards the 150 crore milestone. Scroll below for the latest collection.

How much has Thamma earned in India?

According to the production figures, Thamma has accumulated 141.50 crore net at the Indian box office in 14 days. Despite competition from Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Kantara Chapter 1, and Baahubali – The Epic, it passed the second Monday test, adding 2.50 crores to the kitty.

Take a look at the revised week-wise box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 123.25 cro r es (10 days)

cro es (10 days) Weekend 2: 15.25 crores

Day 14: 3 crores

Total: 141.50 crores

Emerges as Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest-grossing film in history!

In only 14 days, Thamma has crossed the lifetime collection of every single Ayushmann Khurrana film to emerge as the highest-grossing film of his career. It has stolen the #1 spot from Dream Girl (139.7 crores).

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana at the Indian box office (net collection):

Thamma – 141.50 crores Dream Girl – 139.7 crores Badhaai Ho – 136.8 crores Bala – 116.38 crores Dream Girl 2 – 105 crores AndhaDhun – 72.5 crores Article 15 – 63.05 crores Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan – 62.5 crores Shubh Mangal Saavdhan – 41.9 crores Vicky Donor – 40.01 crores

Inching closer to the 200 crore mark worldwide!

The celebrations aren’t over yet. Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is set to surpass Dream Girl (196.84 crores) and become his 3rd highest grosser at the worldwide box office. Combining 24.30 crore gross from the overseas markets with the domestic gross, the worldwide total currently stands at 191 crores.

With Thamma entering the 200 crore club, Ayushmann Khurrana will clock his third double century after AndhaDhun (453.8 crores) and Badhaai Ho (218.82 crores).

Thamma Worldwide Box Office Summary (14 days)

India net: 141.50 crores

India gross: 166.97 crores

Overseas gross: 24.03 crores

Worldwide gross: 191 crores

