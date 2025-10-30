Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal in key roles, continues to advance at a decent pace. It has already crossed 100 crores and is now cruising towards the 125 crore mark at the Indian box office. In the meantime, it is managing to achieve some exciting feats. Recently, it surpassed Munjya to become Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’s fourth-highest grosser, and now it has achieved a personal milestone for Ayushmann. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

How much did Thamma earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

Post-Diwali, the latest Bollywood romantic horror comedy has fetched decent numbers. On blockbuster Tuesday, with discounted ticket rates in effect, it saw a surge and scored 6.5 crores. On its second Wednesday, day 9, it didn’t drop much and earned 4.3 crores. Overall, it has earned 119.5 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, it stands at 141.01 crore gross.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 25.11 crores

Day 2 – 19.23 crores

Day 3 – 14.45 crores

Day 4 – 12.66 crores

Day 5 – 16 crores

Day 6 – 16.05 crores

Day 7 – 5 crores

Day 8 – 6.5 crores

Day 9 – 4.3 crores

Total – 119.5 crores

Becomes Ayushmann Khurrana’s third highest-grossing film!

With 119.5 crores in the kitty, Thamma has become Ayushmann Khurrana’s third-highest-grossing film of all time in India. To secure the third spot, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Bala (116.38 crores). In the upcoming days, it will reach the top position by surpassing Badhaai Ho (136.8 crores) and Dream Girl (139.7 crores).

Take a look at Ayushmann’s top 5 grossers at the Indian box office (net):

Dream Girl – 139.7 crores Badhaai Ho – 136.8 crores Thamma – 119.5 crores (9 days) Bala – 116.38 crores Dream Girl 2 – 105 crores

More about the film

Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma was theatrically released on October 21, 2025. It was produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the banner of Maddock Films. It serves as the fifth film of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, following Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2.

